Police arrest suspect in shooting death near Madison

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
  • Tyrone McGee was arrested late Thursday night and charged with criminal homicide.
  • Hodge was remembered by loved ones at a candlelit vigil 72 hours after his death.

Police arrested Tyrone McGee in connection with the Aug. 5 shooting death of 33-year-old Timothy Hodge, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Friday.

McGee, 31, was charged with criminal homicide and taken into custody around 11 p.m. Thursday night, records show. He is being held without bail.

The shooting happened outside an apartment building in Madison, police said. Hodge did not live at the apartment complex.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and found Hodge in the parking lot. Hodge died at the scene.

Loved ones gathered Monday night to remember Hodge with a candlelight vigil at the scene of his death.

Detectives are still searching for the 2007 BMW X3 they believe McGee was driving on the night of the shooting.

McGee is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

