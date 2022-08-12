ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Kevin Anderson gets challenge from David Ruffin for Fort Myers mayor

By Bill Smith, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has an opponent in his election contest for a second term as mayor and says he will be taking his opponent, political newcomer David Ruffin, seriously.

"Absolutely," said Anderson. "People want to know you are serious. If you sit back resting on your laurels, you may end up just not making it."

Ruffin became a candidate just before the qualifying deadline and has raised lunch pail issues that affect wage earners struggling to make it in a community that has seen an explosion in development of expensive homes.

"I decided to run because I want to see better for the people, for the whole of Fort Myers," Ruffin said in a telephone interview with The News-Press. "The working class is what is keeping Fort Myers. We need everyone to be one and be together."

In 2020, Anderson received 39.9% of the vote in a three-way primary and 53% in the final election.

At one point or another, three candidates filed to run against Anderson, but only Ruffin will be on the ballot with Anderson. Ruffin's candidacy means the race will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.

The first opponent to Anderson, Mark Cranford, became a candidate in June but did not file the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot. Ruffin emerged as a candidate on the same day that Cranford withdrew.

"Ths big thing is fixing the water problem."

Fort Myers has scrambled to repair, update and expand its water supply and had to buy water from Lee County to make up for low supply levels earlier this year.

Anderson, 64, filed to run for a full term last August after serving two years after being elected in a special election to succeed Randy Henderson, who resigned to make an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress in the 2020 election.

After filing her candidacy paperwork in March Jacquelyn McMiller, who ran a strong race against Anderson in 2020, ended her campaign last month, citing a health issue.

Running through the more than a year-and-a-half he has served as mayor, Anderson cited as his biggest accomplishments moving homeless people from Lions Park on Cleveland Avenue, placing many of them in temporary housing, and getting some placed in social service programs.

Ruffin claims the homeless problem "never was fixed." and described the city's objective as "getting them out of the park."

"Don’t just put them in a place and house them. Let’s get them mental health help. Let’s get them substance abuse help. Lets get them help with job training and put them in the workforce," Ruffin said.

Anderson said he is also happy with the hiring of Marty Lawing as manager in April 2021. He has become a strong supporter of Lawing's approach to the job.

"He's done a course correction, he's getting us on a path toward a very positive future for the city," the mayor said. "He's very professional, very business minded, and he's got a lot of experience."

Looking ahead to the next four years, Anderson said he hopes that the city can realize some ambitious projects that have foundered in recent years and believes it will happen because of the approach Lawing has taken since he was hired in 2021.

"He's moving forward on several projects that were lingering," Anderson said. "The yacht basin, The News-Press site, Midtown as a whole — he's working very had to get those things up and running.

Anderson also praised Lawing for how he has presented himself to council members and the public during debates.

"He's level-headed, doesn't get riled, doesn't have a knee jerk reaction," Anderson said. "He processes and responds, which is very refreshing."

Anderson was a frequent critic of former City Manager Saeed Kazemi, who retired in May 2021.

Ruffin was raised in Fort Myers and has also seen some hopes that did not become reality.

"When I grew up in Fort Myers, Anderson Avenue, before it became MLK was multi- cultural, you could go into a restaurant and see many cultures," Ruffin said. "You don't see that any more.

"Too many focus all their attention on downtown," he said. "We've probably rebuilt downtown, probably 37 times already. Let's focus on the north, east, west, south of Fort Myers and build up."

Ruffin says he has ideas for city projects but cites one-on-one helping the homeless as a goal and sharing his cooking skills to help people get back into the workforce. "It helps them get back in the world," he said.

Ruffin, who will be 46 in October, has a long court record that includes multiple felony charges. He admits the mistakes of the past but says he has put it behind him.

On his record, Ruffin has faced charges of burglary, drug possession, illegal use of credit cards, criminal traffic violations, domestic violence and other charges. His sentences have included terms of 37 months and 48 months in prison.

"Listen, my past is my past, we can’t change that, we can’t alter it, but everybody has a past," Ruffin said. "It’s just that I am not afraid to admit and take accountability for my past.

"We can discuss my past over and over, it still doesn't change the fact of who I am and what I bring to the table," he said. "I have been reaching out to the people."

Anderson, who retired from the Fort Myers Police Department as a captain said public safety is a primary objective in his campaign.

"Public safety, keeping the city safe, is very important to me because everything else you do doesn't matter if you are a crime-laden city," he said.

