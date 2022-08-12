ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Greensboro Swarm to hold open tryouts

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2iuh_0hF9dWNK00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Swarm will be holding open tryouts in the month of September, the team announced on Twitter on Friday.

The Swarm are the official G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The tryouts will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the UNC Greensboro Kaplan Center for Wellness.

We are excited to partner with the Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport for one of our most anticipated events we host each year prior to the start of our season,” Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “Having not been able to host this event the past few seasons, it will be great to be back with our friends at UNC Greensboro at the Kaplan Center to host the event and evaluate all the local talent on their campus once again.”

Click this link in order to register for a tryout. The fee to register is $200.

A number of players have gone on to make NBA rosters and even find significant roles after spending time with the Swarm.

NBA to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey leaguewide

Players currently playing significant roles on NBA rosters include:

  • Cody Martin (Charlotte Hornets)
  • Caleb Martin (Miami Heat)
  • Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets)
  • Christian Wood (Dallas Mavericks)
  • Devonte’ Graham (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • James Bouknight (Charlotte Hornets)
  • JT Thor (Charlotte Hornets)
  • Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets)

Other notable players who have spent time with the Swarm include:

  • Joel Berry II (UNC)
  • Marcus Paige (UNC)
  • Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke/Washington Wizards)
  • Aaron Harrison (Kentucky)
  • Rasheed Sulaimon (Duke)
  • Damien Wilkins (nephew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins)
  • LiAngelo Ball
  • Javin DeLaurier (Duke)
  • Anthony “Cat” Barber (NC State)

Players who attend the tryout will have the opportunity to possibly be invited to the Swarm’s training camp in October and possibly even earn an NBA G League contract.

For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call (336) 907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm) , Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm) .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

5 extra points about AP college football top 25

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Perhaps we can say now that football season is fully underway. It is, after all, Aug. 15. The NFL has played a full week of exhibition games (the Carolina Panthers won on a last-tick kick but were outshined by former North Carolina QB Sam Howell). The high school football season begins […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc Greensboro#Greensboro Swarm#Miami Heat#Basketball#Sports#G League#The Charlotte Hornets#Nba
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy