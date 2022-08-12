Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
my40.tv
Small food bank in Asheville aims to make big impact on those fighting hard battles
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A small food bank is making a large impact helping some fight a lengthy health battle. Behind Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in a small white building is Loving Food Resources food bank, focusing on helping folks with HIV/AIDS. There are three longtime volunteers who have been there about thirty years.
my40.tv
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
my40.tv
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls near Franklin, NC (Highest & Most Beautiful)
North Carolina’s city of Franklin is nicknamed the “gem capital of the world” due to its rich history of mining precious gems. However, the area’s natural beauty provides various “gems” for adventure seekers and families. Home to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest, Nantahala...
my40.tv
$850,000 housing request for Restaurant Court heads to Asheville housing committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting an $850,000 Housing Trust Fund loan from the city of Asheville. The proposed development on Restaurant Court would include 50 to 60 affordable units near Tunnel Road. Twenty percent of the units would be reserved for young adults who are aging out of foster care.
my40.tv
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
my40.tv
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
my40.tv
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
my40.tv
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
Mountain Xpress
City, county file class-action lawsuit against HCA/Mission
Asheville and Buncombe County filed a class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health on July 27 in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit alleges HCA is attempting to monopolize health care in Western North Carolina. “The Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners felt it was necessary...
my40.tv
Calling all artists: Bear Shadow music festival launches poster contest
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — If you have an eye for design, you could earn some money. The organizers of the third annual Bear Shadow music festival are now taking entries for their poster contest. The festival is set for April 2023 in Highlands. The winning artist will get a...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
my40.tv
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
