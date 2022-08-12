ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Truck and train collide in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A truck and a train have collided in east Baltimore. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kane streets. Pictures from the scene show the mangled cargo bed of a tractor-trailer. Baltimore police say there were no injuries reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

9 W. Randall Street

2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Federal Hill W/ Parking - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in West Federal Hill with amenities throughout! Features exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rear parking pad.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. along southbound I-95 prior to the I-895 split. Several lanes are currently blocked along I-95 south. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should...
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Preston, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out. Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor and City Council are sweetening developer tax credits that are already out of control, budget office says

Confirmed: Enterprise Zone, Brownfields and other programs benefit wealthy investors in white neighborhoods. Unaddressed: the politics and profit that keep the subsidies flowing. [ANALYSIS]. Consider the mixed messages coming out of City Hall about what matters most to Baltimore’s movers and shakers: real estate and money. The Bureau of...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Avenue#Sinkhole#Urban Construction#Greenmount#Homewood
Nottingham MD

Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Pedestrian struck in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in White Marsh on Monday morning. At around 11 a.m., units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Spring Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. There has been...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner responds to violent weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — At least fourteen people were shot across Baltimore Friday afternoon through Sunday. Nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the homicides stemmed from a quadruple homicide in northeast Baltimore Sunday. According to Baltimore Police, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Wbaltv.com

As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash

BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teen among 8 injured, 6 dead in 9 shootings in Baltimore over weekend

A teenager was among eight people injured in nine shootings that also left six people dead over a violent weekend in Baltimore. Diane Jones said someone shot her 31-year-old son, Marcus Roberts, three times around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on West Lombard Street. "My baby. They took one of my angels....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy