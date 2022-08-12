ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
Evacuations lifted in Soldier Canyon after flooding at Jacob City Fire burn scar

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Stockton Police Department on Sunday announced evacuations have been lifted for the mouth of Soldier Canyon following floods on Saturday. Monsoon thunderstorms brought rain across the state, and areas within the Jacob City Fire burn scar were at a heightened risk for flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the canyon was experiencing flash floods and debris flow at the burn site.
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
Police: Missing man believed to be on trail found deceased at his property

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Stanton John Porter has been discovered deceased in a shed on his property, authorities said. Porter's family issued the following statement regarding his death:. It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning. The family would like to express...
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
