Charleston, WV

WDTV

Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
wvpublic.org

Dolly Parton Speaks Exclusively With WVPB

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, and advocate Dolly Parton visited Charleston, West Virginia this week to celebrate the state’s full participation in the early childhood literacy program she started in 1995. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides a free book each month to participating children aged birth to five. West Virginia’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...State Fair of WV Maple Syrup Cotton Candy

The WV Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to get in touch through email at wvmaplesyrupproducers@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook. If you have any questions about this site, please email webmaster@wvmspa.org.
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS

Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
Lootpress

Turbulent paradise claims American attraction

Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
KENOVA, WV
Metro News

Suspect in Charleston murder in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man wanted for murder has been arrested. Kerry Wiley was arrested by Charleston Police about midnight Saturday morning. He was wanted for the murder of Ty Christopher Hall. Hall was found dead inside a garage at his home in the 5100 block...
CHARLESTON, WV

