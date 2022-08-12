Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch coming to West Virginia with Brantley Gilbert
(WTRF) Rock band Five Finger Death Punch will join forces with country star Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour. The tour will bring the acts together in Charleston, WV, on Saturday, November 19, at the Charleston Coliseum. The two acts collaborated on the song “Blue On Black” in 2019 alongside country/blues legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd. […]
wchstv.com
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
WDTV
Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
wvpublic.org
Dolly Parton Speaks Exclusively With WVPB
Acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, and advocate Dolly Parton visited Charleston, West Virginia this week to celebrate the state’s full participation in the early childhood literacy program she started in 1995. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides a free book each month to participating children aged birth to five. West Virginia’s...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...State Fair of WV Maple Syrup Cotton Candy
The WV Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to get in touch through email at wvmaplesyrupproducers@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook. If you have any questions about this site, please email webmaster@wvmspa.org.
thelevisalazer.com
NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS
Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
wchstv.com
Marshall University welcomes new students to campus ahead of fall semester
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New Marshall University students will be welcomed to campus as they prepare for the fall semester that begins Aug. 22. Marshall’s annual Week of Welcome returns following a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, running from Aug. 15 to 21. Dr. Sherri Stepp serves...
wchstv.com
Fayette man accused of leaving two kids in car while he gambled
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a man faces charges after he allegedly used a gambling machine at a business while leaving his two kids, ages 4 and 6, inside a vehicle unattended in a vehicle for hours. Joshua D. Cline, 29, of Glen Jean is...
Turbulent paradise claims American attraction
Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
wchstv.com
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
WSAZ
Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
Metro News
Suspect in Charleston murder in custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man wanted for murder has been arrested. Kerry Wiley was arrested by Charleston Police about midnight Saturday morning. He was wanted for the murder of Ty Christopher Hall. Hall was found dead inside a garage at his home in the 5100 block...
