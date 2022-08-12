ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche brain dead: Reports

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

(WJW/KTLA) – Ohio-born actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, according to reports.

According to TMZ , Heche is “brain dead” but on life support while health officials determine if her organs are viable for donation.

Heche, 53, sustained a catastrophic brain injury when the actress crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last Friday, her representative said in a statement Thursday.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read .

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Heche was being investigated for felony driving under the influence. The crash was originally investigated as a misdemeanor, but the case was updated to a felony after a victim came forward, Officer Annie Hernandez told FOX 8 sister station KTLA .

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

The crash occurred on Aug. 5 when witnesses saw Heche’s car speeding through city streets before crashing into a two-story house and starting a fire.

Heche had to be extricated from the wreckage. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heche’s toxicology reports are pending.

