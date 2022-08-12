The name of the victim was not immediately erased and no one was arrested following the shooting.At least 50 people have now been killed so far this year in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim died after being shot Sunday night. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested. Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Northgate Park, off North Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased. North Geneva Avenue was shut down between Fessenden and Newark while the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO