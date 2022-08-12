Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
kptv.com
Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
kptv.com
Kinnamon’s in downtown Portland is giving cinnamon rolls a sweet makeover
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kinnamon’s is a new bakery in downtown Portland serving wildly topped cinnamon rolls!. With flavors like Blueberry Crumble and Cookies & Cream, customers will be able to find some of their favorite flavors on top of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about it.
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
kptv.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
kptv.com
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
kptv.com
Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
Man killed in North Portland on Sunday night
The name of the victim was not immediately erased and no one was arrested following the shooting.At least 50 people have now been killed so far this year in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim died after being shot Sunday night. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested. Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Northgate Park, off North Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased. North Geneva Avenue was shut down between Fessenden and Newark while the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057. {loadposition sub-article-01}
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
10,000 cyclists pedal across Portland bridges Sunday morning
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 10,000 cyclists turned out for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for Providence Health & Services. A portion of the funds raised by the ride will go to the Providence Better Outcomes thru Bridges. The BOB team...
kptv.com
‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
Portland could near or surpass 2021′s record killings: What continues to drive the surge
Over 12 hours on the last Friday in July, a pall of sorrow shrouded a Portland courtroom, a church funeral and an Old Town street, reflecting a city firmly in the grip of gun violence. In the morning, a judge ordered a teenage couple held without bail on attempted murder...
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
