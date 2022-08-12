ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
kptv.com

Kinnamon’s in downtown Portland is giving cinnamon rolls a sweet makeover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kinnamon’s is a new bakery in downtown Portland serving wildly topped cinnamon rolls!. With flavors like Blueberry Crumble and Cookies & Cream, customers will be able to find some of their favorite flavors on top of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about it.
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
kptv.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
kptv.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Lake Oswego Review

Man killed in North Portland on Sunday night

The name of the victim was not immediately erased and no one was arrested following the shooting.At least 50 people have now been killed so far this year in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim died after being shot Sunday night. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested. Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Northgate Park, off North Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased. North Geneva Avenue was shut down between Fessenden and Newark while the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com

10,000 cyclists pedal across Portland bridges Sunday morning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 10,000 cyclists turned out for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for Providence Health & Services. A portion of the funds raised by the ride will go to the Providence Better Outcomes thru Bridges. The BOB team...
kptv.com

‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
KGW

3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
