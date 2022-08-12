ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws

By Jordan Michael
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fruW0_0hF9c7bR00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A legislative package to enhance street safety laws in New York was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. The new laws will hinder traffic-related fatalities and thwart hit-and-run incidents.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking,” said Governor Hochul. “These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and using every resource available to save lives.”

The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour and heighten fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting the incident. Studies show that faster driving speeds interact with more serious injuries and fatalities for pedestrians in the event of a crash. Under current law, the maximum speed limit throughout a city or town may not be set lower than 30 mph.

“Public safety improves when speed limits are lowered. A number of communities throughout the state have expressed a desire to lower their speed limits, including several in my district,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin. “Municipalities must be granted the authority to take this proactive, effective step to decrease fatalities and the severity of injuries that can result from speed-related accidents.”

Hit and run accidents are wholly dangerous when an individual is hurt and the driver at fault fails to report it; that person may not get the fitting care when they need it. This legislation will increase the minute range for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash to $750-$1,000 and increase the tight range for a repeat violation to $1,000-$3,000.

NY lawmakers react to Gov. Hochul extending ’emergency powers’

“Giving municipalities the flexibility to lower vehicular speed on their streets is a huge milestone in vision zero strategy and in reducing traffic violence,” said Daniel Flanzig, Advocacy Chair for the New York Bicycling Coalition. “We are thrilled that Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of this long-needed change. New York has seen an unprecedented increase in hit-and-run crashes in our state over the last few years. By increasing penalties it will deter misconduct and increase safety for our members in every corner of the state.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported earlier this year that traffic deaths during the first half of 2021 had increased 18.4 percent since the first half of 2020, despite many New Yorkers working from home. Statistics from New York City show that traffic fatalities scaled up 44 percent during the first three months of 2022, the most fatal beginning to any year since 2014.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 6

AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
3d ago

The problem is pedestrians , bikes and e bikes. Not cars. If she wasn’t so busy flying around in the helicopter she would know this.

Reply
6
Jabberjawz
2d ago

Everyday this chick is writing more and more money grabbing laws. She must go. enough.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for August

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
marijuanamoment.net

New York Marijuana Regulators Approve First Processor Licenses And Cannabis Testing Rules Ahead Of Retail Sales Launch

New York marijuana regulators on Monday approved the first round of cannabis processor licenses, as well as additional cultivators, as the state gets closer to launching adult-use sales. Members of the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) also gave the green light to proposed laboratory and sampling regulations and approved the hiring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Eagle

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy