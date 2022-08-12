Cinephiles are filing down films to find their favorites scenes of all time. Redditor alkjgf112 is responsible for this nuanced discussion. They asked r/movies “What is your favorite sequence/scene in a movie?” in addition to providing several of their own picks: the trippy ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey; when the Droogs beat Alex and dunk his head in a water trough in A Clockwork Orange; Jack threatening a bat-wielding Wendy in The Shining; and the third impact in The End of Evangelion, which the Redditor puts above the others because it’s the “single most memorable thing [they] have seen on a screen and it still is.”

