How many Americans have student loan debt?
AMERICAN student loan debt increased at a rate of 20 percent in the last ten years, leaving college graduates with hefty payments. In the US, the student debt rate is growing by 7.8 percent every year, turning into a $1.7trillion crisis. How many Americans have student loan debt?. The student...
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
