wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta returns to W.Va. to discuss overdose epidemic with local leaders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, now the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is back in Charleston this week. His first stop included a question-and-answer session Tuesday at the University of Charleston with President Martin Roth. This week he will be traveling...
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WOWK
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water...
wchstv.com
City of Huntington donates $500,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a big day Wednesday for the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a check for $500,000 to the food bank in an effort to help with food insecurity in the area. Williams said the city is in good financial standing that...
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
wchsnetwork.com
Fayette flooding leaves behind significant damage
Residents along Smithers Creek on Cannelton Hollow in Fayette County are facing several days of clean-up after Monday’s flash flooding. A 4.5 mile stretch from Smithers to Marty Mountain just south of Mount Olive State Prison was hit hard by a relatively narrow but slow-moving storm system that sent the creek out of its banks at around 5 a.m. Monday.
wchsnetwork.com
NWS Charleston, Kanawha County officials review storm system, damage from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — In what resulted in Gov. Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties, some portions of those counties received up to five and six inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday that resulted in flash flooding. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations...
wchstv.com
Local business and neighbors come together to help cleanup after devastating flood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Devastation as flood waters consume an entire neighborhood in Kanawha County, but there are signs of hope as neighbors and a local business are coming together to help cleanup. "A muddy, muddy mess," Jessica Hudson tells Eyewitness News, as she surveys the devastation spread up...
wchstv.com
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
Greenbrier County man pleading for help after flooding destroys home
SMOOT, WV (WVNS) — Early morning flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, left one family in Greenbrier County without a home. Ted Shafran, his daughter Roseanne and granddaughter are no strangers to being displaced. They were forced out of their home after the floods in 2016. Monday was no different. “It poured last night from […]
wvexplorer.com
Did man survive lost in caverns beneath Greenbrier Valley?
LEWISBURG, W.Va.—One of the strangest tales to come out of Greenbrier County may be the legend of the Sinking Creek caverns. Little information exists outside of one harrowing account, reprinted here, but that account, however unbelievable, characterizes the largely unchartered world that extends over 80 miles beneath the valley's surface.
wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
wchstv.com
Flood cleanup of debris continues; push to get cleaning supplies announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two days after a devastating flood in Kanawha and Fayette counties, efforts were being made to get cleaning supplies to those affected by the raging waters and to help pick up the scattered debris. In Kanawha County, residents were being asked to place flood debris...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
wchstv.com
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
WDTV
Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
wchstv.com
Deputies arrest man on outstanding warrant while investigating shooting in Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County detectives said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting in Elkview Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting on Elk River Road, in Elkview, shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Detectives said they found a woman shot...
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
wchstv.com
Donations piling up at Kanawha County restaurant helping flood victims
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Many of you are stepping up to help those hit hard by the flooding. Ever since Eyewitness News told you about how Bowles-Boys BBQ is collecting donations for flood victims, donations have been pouring in to the restaurant, located at 201 Campbells Creek Drive.
wchstv.com
House catches fire in Nitro; heat damage reported to two other homes next door
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home caught fire Wednesday morning in Nitro, and two other homes next door sustained heat damage. The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of 40th Street. A spokesperson for the city of Nitro said the home that caught fire...
