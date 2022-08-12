ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marmet, WV

WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

City of Huntington donates $500,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a big day Wednesday for the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a check for $500,000 to the food bank in an effort to help with food insecurity in the area. Williams said the city is in good financial standing that...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Fayette flooding leaves behind significant damage

Residents along Smithers Creek on Cannelton Hollow in Fayette County are facing several days of clean-up after Monday’s flash flooding. A 4.5 mile stretch from Smithers to Marty Mountain just south of Mount Olive State Prison was hit hard by a relatively narrow but slow-moving storm system that sent the creek out of its banks at around 5 a.m. Monday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Did man survive lost in caverns beneath Greenbrier Valley?

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—One of the strangest tales to come out of Greenbrier County may be the legend of the Sinking Creek caverns. Little information exists outside of one harrowing account, reprinted here, but that account, however unbelievable, characterizes the largely unchartered world that extends over 80 miles beneath the valley's surface.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

