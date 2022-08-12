Helen Hoehne has been re-elected to another term as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association by an overwhelming margin, the company announced on Friday. “I am humbled and truly grateful to be re-elected,” Hoehne said in a statement. “This is a vote of confidence in the changes we have made and the course we have charted in moving the HFPA forward with its reforms towards greater diversity, integrity, and transparency. I am optimistic about our future and the future of the Golden Globes, as well as the impact we hope to have in using this platform to continue our philanthropic efforts.”

