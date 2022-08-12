Read full article on original website
A League Of Their Own Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Prime Video Series Before
A League of Their Own is here on Amazon Prime, and the cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
Why ‘Corn Puddin’ Needed to Be the Tune to Represent ‘Schmigadoon!’ at the Emmys
For the last two decades, Cinco Paul (along with writing partner Ken Daurio) was best known for writing big-deal family movies your kids were begging you to take them to (“Despicable Me,” “Hop” and “The Secret Life of Pets” among several others). But all the while he had a musical percolating in his head, partially based upon a what-if set-up involving the backpackers of “An American Werewolf in London” entering a musical-scape instead of a horror-scape. And thus, 2021’s hit AppleTV+ series “Schmigadoon!” — starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in a far less furry, significantly more comic version of the “London” scenario — was born.
‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President at Festival Event (Exclusive)
”We need… to make sure the work is actual and not performative,“ veteran publicist Cassandra Butcher tells TheWrap. A prominent Hollywood publicity executive questioned the diversity efforts of the Golden Globes’ Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a public exchange last week with the organization’s newly re-elected president Helen Hoehne, TheWrap has learned.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
Recording Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones to Exit for VP Role at Google
Valeisha Butterfield Jones, the co-president of the Recording Academy, is exiting the organization and will join Google in a vice president role focused on diversity. Butterfield Jones joined the organization behind the Grammys as its chief diversity officer in 2020, and she was elevated to co-president in June 2021 alongside Panos A. Panay.
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s Severance and HBO's The White Lotus were the big winners at the HCA TV Awards. The pair of series nabbed five awards each in the respective broadcast/cable and streaming categories. This put Severance and The White Lotus on the top of the leaderboard for...
Helen Hoehne Re-Elected as President of the HFPA
Helen Hoehne has been re-elected to another term as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association by an overwhelming margin, the company announced on Friday. “I am humbled and truly grateful to be re-elected,” Hoehne said in a statement. “This is a vote of confidence in the changes we have made and the course we have charted in moving the HFPA forward with its reforms towards greater diversity, integrity, and transparency. I am optimistic about our future and the future of the Golden Globes, as well as the impact we hope to have in using this platform to continue our philanthropic efforts.”
