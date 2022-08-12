Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for multiple West Virginia counties due to flooding. Due to excessive amounts of rain overnight from Sunday into Monday, August 15, 2022, both Fayette and Kanawha Counties are under a State of Emergency. According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, floodwaters damaged more than 100 homes, bridges, and roads in both counties.
#WATCH: Let’sTalk+ LIVE from the State Fair of West Virginia
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Join Bradley Wells and Logan Ross LIVE from the State Fair of West Virginia for an inside look at your favorite fair games and food!. Make sure to watch Let’sTalk+ every other Wednesday at Noon!
