CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for multiple West Virginia counties due to flooding. Due to excessive amounts of rain overnight from Sunday into Monday, August 15, 2022, both Fayette and Kanawha Counties are under a State of Emergency. According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, floodwaters damaged more than 100 homes, bridges, and roads in both counties.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO