How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
Magnolia Pictures Picks Up Rights to ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’
Magnolia Pictures announced Monday that it has acquired the North American rights to “Hunt,” a Korean espionage action film that is the directorial debut of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae. “Hunt” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section and follows two Korean...
Adam Scott Says Filming ‘Severance’ During the Pandemic Was Like ‘A Strange Groundhog Day’
This story about “Severance” star Adam Scott first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When it came to filming the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” Adam Scott could relate to the series’ central concept of a procedure that can completely separate a person’s work-life consciousness from their personal life. That’s because filming during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic was like being in the Wild West, with Scott describing a life of being shuttled in a van between the show’s set and the empty apartment where he spent his nights alone.
Kenya Barris to Write and Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris will write and direct a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film will be a reimagining of the 1939 masterpiece starring Judy Garland and specifically Frank L. Baum’s original book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
John Wick Spinoff Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream on Peacock in 2023
“The Continental,” the upcoming spinoff series based on the “John Wick” franchise of action movies with Keanu Reeves, will stream exclusively on Peacock in 2023. “The Continental” is a three-part special event prequel series to the John Wick movies and explores the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, the centerpiece location of the John Wick Universe that serves as a refuge for assassins.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget
Matt Wurnig, who went viral for his ”50 Dates 50 States“ series, drew 10,000 prospective love matches for Season 2. His journey to find love might not be airing in primetime, but Matt Wurnig (also known as the TikTok Bachelor) has gotten triple the audience on his most popular TikTok video than “The Bachelor” franchise secures on an average night — on a fraction of the budget.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
Viola Davis Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Volumnia Gaul
Lionsgate announced on Monday that Viola Davis has joined the cast of the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”. Davis will play Volumnia Gaul, the calculating head gamemaker for the Hunger Games, and star alongside a cast led by Tom Blyth and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler.
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
Why ‘Corn Puddin’ Needed to Be the Tune to Represent ‘Schmigadoon!’ at the Emmys
For the last two decades, Cinco Paul (along with writing partner Ken Daurio) was best known for writing big-deal family movies your kids were begging you to take them to (“Despicable Me,” “Hop” and “The Secret Life of Pets” among several others). But all the while he had a musical percolating in his head, partially based upon a what-if set-up involving the backpackers of “An American Werewolf in London” entering a musical-scape instead of a horror-scape. And thus, 2021’s hit AppleTV+ series “Schmigadoon!” — starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in a far less furry, significantly more comic version of the “London” scenario — was born.
Amber Marshall Just Opened the Country Store of ‘Heartland’ Fans’ Dreams
On July 30, 'Heartland' actor Amber Marshall opened her own country store in Alberta, and some of her 'Heartland' cast mates helped her with the grand opening.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Says Goodbye in Beautifully Poetic Fashion
Throughout the series finale of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” our deeply flawed, often immoral and occasionally sympathetic protagonist keeps asking figures from his past what they’d do if they had a time machine. First, it’s Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who rues the day he first took a bribe and began down the path that led him to become an entirely different man. Then, it’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who points out that the real question behind the time machine thought experiment is regret.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023
A new movie in the “Saw” horror franchise will begin production soon and is slated to be released by Lionsgate on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed “Saw IV” and “Saw: The Final Chapter,” is directing the new, still-untitled film from Twisted Pictures. Greutert has been attached to the franchise from the very beginning as an editor on the first five films and “Jigsaw” in 2017.
MGM Strikes Overseas Film Distribution Deal With Warner Bros, Including ‘Creed III’
MGM has formed a new overseas distribution partnership with Warner Bros. that will begin in November with the Luca Guadagnino film “Bones and All” and continue for at least three years. The deal, which will see Warner receive a new stream of incremental revenue through distribution fees, comes...
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer and Producer, Dies at 66
Jessica Klein, an Emmy-nominated television writer and producer who was best known for her work on the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of pancreatic cancer on July 13. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed her passing in a Facebook post. “My mom passed at 8:21am this...
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever. The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.
