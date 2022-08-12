No one claimed the Hadi Half-Pot winnings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Hadi Shrine have informed us that no one claimed the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was drawn on July 11 , and the deadline to claim the winning ticket was August 11 at 5:00 p.m. The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner was supposed to get $108,075. The pot total was $216,150.

The Hadi Shrine now gets to keep the money the winner would’ve gotten.

