Lottery

No one claimed the Hadi Half-Pot winnings

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Hadi Shrine have informed us that no one claimed the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was drawn on July 11 , and the deadline to claim the winning ticket was August 11 at 5:00 p.m. The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner was supposed to get $108,075. The pot total was $216,150.

The Hadi Shrine now gets to keep the money the winner would’ve gotten.

WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

