Ames temporarily raises nuisance party fines, some by more than six-fold. What does that mean?

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
The penalties for parties that get out of hand will be a lot steeper during the last weekend of summer before classes start again at Iowa State University.

A first-offense citation for violating Ames' regulations on nuisance parties usually costs $100, with a second offense costing $200.

Ames City Council voted 4-1 vote this week to raise the cost of a first offense to $650 and the cost of a second offense to $855 — but only between 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff told council members ahead of their vote that the lower fines don't cut it during that time.

“We believe that is not a sufficient deterrent for a lot of the behaviors that we see on this particular weekend," Huff said.

The weekend Huff referred to is unofficially known as "801 Day" — the moniker given many years ago to the last Saturday before the start of classes at the university, when a prohibition on alcohol in fraternities and sororities during the week before classes ended at 8 a.m., according to information in the city council's meeting packet.

Even though enrollment at Iowa State has declined in recent years, the council's packet described that the behaviors have grown since the late 2010s beyond a small part of the university's population to include being "a destination for people from outside Ames," no longer limited to Iowa State students.

What kinds of problems do the city and neighbors have to deal with?

"The Police Department has seen an increase in party sizes on this day, estimating some parties of 400-500 people at private residences. Many of these parties include underage drinking, fights, noise above what is allowed by the noise ordinance, public intoxication, spilling onto neighboring property, public urination, and other inappropriate activities," according to the council's packet.

"Complaints from residents in the area have also grown," the packet added.

In 2020, large gatherings of students during the last weekend before the fall semester alarmed university, county and city leaders as COVID-19 cases spiked.

Since then, the university has been taking approaches to educate off-campus students about being good neighbors and this year is offering expanded programming on the same weekend that does not center around alcohol consumption.

"We definitely want people to engage in more activities this year that don’t involve alcohol, which is what the university has worked really hard on this year," Huff said.

What approaches will police take to enforce the new penalties?

"Our goal is always to get voluntary compliance of every law — same with this case. If they’re going to have a party, we want them to have a responsible party," Huff said.

He said officers would be stopping before the weekend at places that have had issues in the past — in addition to the outreach through the "Good Neighbor" partnership between the city and university.

Then, starting early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 20, Huff said, "If we see a location that looks like they’re probably going to have a party, we’re going to stop out and do some education early, before things get out of hand."

Generally, when a complaint is received or officers notice a problem developing, "We give them a chance to clean it up themselves," Huff said.

The city council's information packet also noted that notice of the enhanced penalties would be sent to property managers and owners — "with a request to forward the message to tenants" — and neighborhood associations, while the city and university would publicize the changes in news releases and on social media.

A crackdown on illegal parking set for the same weekend

The city council unanimously approved on July 26 for the immediate towing of illegally parked vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 20, from Lincoln Way south to Mortensen Road and from Beach Avenue west to State Avenue — Campustown.

Huff told council members that vehicles would be towed for alternate side parking, no parking on one side of the street, yellow line and fire hydrant violations — not for overtime parking violations, unless there was also a public safety hazard.

"In past years, narrow residential streets have been lined with parking where it has been difficult to get a police vehicle through. It would be nearly impossible to get an ambulance or fire truck to an incident," Huff said in a news release from the city.

"We want to get the word out now to minimize any towing. Motorists should read the signs carefully and not rely on how other vehicles are parking," Huff added.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

