OPINION: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Opposes Changes To MCAS Test Score Requirement For Graduation
FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
Shawn Paul Moran, 68
FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
Shepard Campaign Canvasses in 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard was joined by over 20 volunteers Saturday in the campaign’s ongoing canvassing of the new 6th Middlesex District. In addition to volunteers from across Framingham, Margareth was joined by State Senator Jamie Eldridge, State Reps. Jack Patrick Lewis and Dan Sena, City Councilors Tracey Bryant, Adam Steiner, and Cesar Stewart-Morales, and Library Trustee Leslie White Harvey.
James Alan Sousa, 62
ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
PHOTOS: Sousa Campaigns at Framingham Concert
FRAMINGHAM – With less than 4 weeks to the Democratic Primary, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Priscila Sousa was campaigning at the Framingham Centre Common on Friday night, August 12, before the Framingham Parks & Recreation concert. Sousa was joined with her mom Luciana, local supporters and members...
Stanley J. Wasilauski Jr., 60, State Street Corporation Employee For 3-Plus Decades
HOPKINTON – Stanley J. Wasilauski Jr., 60, of Hopkinton, passed away in Boston on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Beverly (Jacque) and Stanley Joseph Wasilauski. He was the loving husband of 34 years to...
LETTER: Sousa is Committed To ‘Justice, Equity, Inclusion, & Fairness For All’
FRAMINGHAM – As a life long resident who has been involved in the civic life of Framingham for over 50 years, I know that we have had a rich history of sending strong, thoughtful, progressive leadership to the State House to represent us. Priscila Sousa will continue that legacy....
SOURCE Q&A With 19th Worcester State Representative Candidate Kate Donaghue
Editor’s Note: After the 2020 Census, the Massachusetts Legislature created a new state representative seat that will represent Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a portion of the City of Framingham’s Precinct 21. There is one candidate on the Democratic ballot and one candidate on the Republican ballot. Individuals not...
Callahan Center Hosting Decluttering Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center is hosting a decluttering workshop on Monday, August 15. Register for the 2-3:30 p.m event which will feature light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also learn about an upcoming 16-week workshop to help individuals create a plan of action to tackle your clutter.
Framingham Police: Ford Explorer Stolen Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – A gray Ford Explorer vehicle was reported stolen over the weekend. The SUV was reported stolen from 7 Columbia Street on August 13 at 11:33 p.m. Police have not yet recovered the vehicle, said its spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
8 Natick Students Graduate From University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Natick students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
Aguirre & Dye Graduate From Bryant University
SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the class of 2022 received a Bryant degree at a time when the value of a Bryant education has never been greater. Bryant was recently ranked in the top 1% in the nation for return on investment and was also cited as a top school for economic mobility.
McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
SOURCE Q&A With Lt. Governor Candidate Tami Gouveia
Editor’s Note: There are three Democrats on the September 6 ballot to be the next Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. SOURCE asked questions of all three Democrats. There are two Republican candidates for Lt. Governor on the September 6 ballot. The winner on the Democratic ballot and the winner on...
PHOTOS: Mass Equality Registers Votes at UpTop Dispensary in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday afternoon, August 12, Mass Equality was registering voters at UpTop, the City of Framingham’s newest medical marijuana dispensary on Route 9. UpTop opened at 315 Worcester Road on May 7, 2022. The cannabis dispensary is located in the plaza with Sewfisticated Fabrics, just before Route 126 on Route 9 West.
PHOTOS: Ottaviani Family Hosts Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lt. Governor candidate Kim Driscoll visited Framingham last night, August 9. The Mayor of the City of Salem attended a private fundraiser at the home of Framingham City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and School Committee Clerk Valerie Ottaviani. Mayor Driscoll is one of three Democrats...
PHOTOS: Hoops & Homework Students Complete Self Care Wellness Course & Get Free Haircuts
FRAMINGHAM – This summer, Hoops & Homework Director Kevin Lopez in partnership with Enoc “The Barber” Cruzado planned, developed, and implanted a wellness program, designed to support youths. Over the course of 8 weeks, starting on June 6, students had lessons on the importance of taking care...
UPDATED: Framingham Public Schools: Bus Company Only Has 60 Drivers For 77 Routes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is short bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. And that means some students who would have had a bus will not be getting one. Bus routes will go out August 23, said the school district. “We have been made aware that we will...
Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director
NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
