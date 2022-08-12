Read full article on original website
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Luis Suarez arrives at Nacional’s Uruguayan rivals Liverpool for game – but away dressing room is far cry from Anfield’s
IT was a far cry from Anfield as Luis Suarez faced off against Liverpool back in his home country. The Uruguayan namesake is a club based in Montevideo in the national Primera Division. Suarez and his Nacional side came out victorious with a 1-0 win. The ex-Premier League star played...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude
Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.
Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams
Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
theScore
Manchester United bottom of table after humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford
London, Aug 13, 2022 (AFP) - Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League. The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford...
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest
According to reports from The Athletic and the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo has started to air out his frustrations at Carrington.
theScore
Conte, Tuchel see red as Spurs snatch dramatic draw at Chelsea
London, Aug 14, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
Watch Angry Kylian Mbappe Stop Playing After Vitinha Passed To Lionel Messi Instead Of Him
Mbappe had a mixed evening on Saturday as he made his first appearance of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 win over Montpellier.
Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe "Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone" At PSG
Talking about Mbappe to Amazon Prime, Henry said: "It's his place."
RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
FOX Sports
Neymar nets 2 as PSG beats Montpellier 5-2 in French league
MONACO (AP) — Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain's high-powered attack put on another impressive display in a 5-2 win over Montpellier in the French league on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe opened his account but missed a penalty in his return from a groin injury. Neymar scored twice to take his...
BBC
Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker
Given the lightweight depth in the forward line and unpredictable Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, Manchester United have been linked with Espanyol's no. 9.
