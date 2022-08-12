ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Evie / Joe

After spending almost 12 years watching The Walking Dead, and two spinoffs, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 was a breath of fresh air. Telling a concise story, complete with thrilling characters, events, and acting, is an excellent way to expand the world and the mythology. It...
TV Fanatic

John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Debut on Peacock

The John Wick prequel is switching up its rollout plan. Initially destined for Starz, the series will now debut on Peacock. Peacock and Lionsgate today announced a multi-year deal for  The Continental, the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick. Premiering exclusively on...
TV Fanatic

Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 18

On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18, it was time for her to make some big decisions that could change the trajectory of her life forever. Meanwhile, Liam, Culhane, and Sam were reeled in to help out with the event, but there was a lot of tension. Elsewhere, Alexis realized the...
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 Review: The Best Is Yet To Come

We're back to the shores for one final hurrah as we count down to each and every O'Brien getting a happy ending. Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 starts things off with a bang, as Connor is out of the woods and getting all the love and support he needs from family and friends.
TV Fanatic

Gasoline Alley Review: A Slick, Minimalist, Neo Noir Film

When Jimmy Jayne is the only suspect in the gruesome deaths of four women, the disaffected ex-con sets out to clear his name by plunging headfirst into the criminal world he'd managed to escape. Devon Sawa is the beleaguered Jimmy. The film, by director Edward Drake, is Gasoline Alley. If...
