Montgomery, AL

2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home

Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
