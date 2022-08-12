ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract to Summer 2025

Lionsgate has extended CEO Jon Feltheimer’s contract for another year, which will now take him through Aug. 21, 2025, TheWrap has confirmed. Feltheimer last signed a contract in 2020, which would have him at the studio through 2024. Lionsgate has now added another year to his employment. This comes...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Showrunners Launch $5 Million Campaign for Abortion Funds, Request Productions Designate Reproductive Health Care Officers

In a second letter to major studios, the Hollywood collective of 1,425 showrunners, directors and creators has delineated a list of additional demands for productions operating in abortion-hostile states, including a mandated appointment of a Reproductive Health Care Officer. The new response deadline for studios — like the Walt Disney Company, Amazon Studios and more — is Labor Day, Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fortune

Stop calling them ‘job creators’

Like matter, jobs are neither created nor destroyed. They evolve with the creative destruction of markets. You can tell “job creator” is a loaded term because it’s only used in political debates. Yes, some business owners say it, not in boardrooms or internal memos, but rather when...
ECONOMY
People

Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Kids Is Not Caused by 'Social Contagion,' Study Finds

A new study discredits nationwide legislative efforts to deprive transgender children of gender-affirming care. Researchers from the Fenway Institute disproved the theory of "rapid-onset gender dysphoria" (RODG) and determined that "social contagion" does not influence gender identity in the largest study of its kind, published earlier this month in Pediatrics journal.
SOCIETY
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out in Favor of Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition praises "values" embodied in historic legislation. As the U.S. House of Representatives debates the "Inflation Reduction Act" - a comprehensive climate, health, and tax policy bill, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition praised the measure and the values undergirding the legislation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

IRS Controversially Claims Hiring 87,000 New Agents Won't Mean Higher Audit Rate for the Middle Class

Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate and is now headed to the House for a Friday vote, Republicans have loudly critiqued the IRS-supersizing provisions while Democrats have tried to assure voters that hiring an additional 87,000 tax-collecting agents, as the legislation calls for, will not lead to higher audit rates for middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Meat has a big carbon footprint. The Inflation Reduction Act ignores it.

The historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), poised to soon become law, will drastically reduce America’s carbon footprint over the next decade, chiefly through speeding the deployment of hundreds of gigawatts of clean energy. If and when it’s passed, it will be the most ambitious climate legislation ever enacted in the US.
BUSINESS
