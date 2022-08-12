ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

North Greenbush PD warns of Facebook ‘crime’ hoaxes

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owdsm_0hF9aVNy00

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The North Greenbush Police Department is warning the public about hoax Facebook posts that have been circulating on local sales and trades pages. Police said the posts usually claim a crime has been committed.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“The common theme we see are that they claim some heinous crime is being committed in the area, usually specifying a particular town or city, and are posted by someone from Zimbabwe,” said North Greenbush police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1oOv_0hF9aVNy00
    Examples of the Facebook crime hoaxes (North Greenbush PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hotP_0hF9aVNy00
    Examples of the Facebook crime hoaxes (North Greenbush PD)

Police said a recent user posted a link to a “charitable organization” shortly after leading them to believe that the first post was a type of test to see if they could post on that page. Officials said that link was definitely a scam.

Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax

“We urge everyone to be suspicious of such information not being posted by a legitimate news or law enforcement agency. Check the page of the original poster and see if they are even from this area,” said North Greenbush police.

Police said residents should also be cautious about clicking on links from Facebook or your email. You could be at risk of being hacked or giving money to something other than what you thought.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Greenbush, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Crime#Greenbush#Linus Company Meta#Nexstar Media Inc
CNY News

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lite 98.7

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!

This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy