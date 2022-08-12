Read full article on original website
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie Cherrix
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
WMDT.com
Parkside Marching Rams perform at Band Camp
SALISBURY, Md. – The Parkside High Marching Rams put on a show for parents and fans for the end of Band Camp. It was a preview of the Marching Rams’ 2022 Competition Field Show, titled “The Kingdoms of Fire and Ice”. We want to hear your...
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Shoppers, businesses taking advantage of Maryland tax-free week
MARYLAND- Attention shoppers, it’s time to get your wallets out as Maryland Tax-Free Week has rolled around once again. “It’s tax free on clothing up to $100 and backpacks the first $40 dollars,” Melissa Stover, Manager of Victorian Charm, said. “It gives Marylanders and Delawareans, who come...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WBOC
Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
WUSA
Maryland school turns to new design techniques to protect against active shooter threats
WASHINGTON — On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the hallway of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and wounding 14-year-old Desmond Burns, before turning the gun on himself. Across the Chesapeake river,...
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
WMDT.com
Maryland SmartBuy initiative expansion announced, aims to help more homebuyers statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced the expansion of the Landmark SmartBuy initiative to help homebuyers across the state. To help manage mortgage costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt – an increase from $30,000. Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.
WBOC
2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash
BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
Cape Gazette
Dr. Preeti Gupta is a treasured trailblazer at Bayhealth
Bayhealth Primary Care Physician Preeti Gupta, MD, is beloved by her patients and co-workers alike, and she is overflowing with gratitude for the Bayhealth community. “I grew up in a blended family. I always appreciated that, and I feel like I have that now in my work. Bayhealth feels like my family,” said Gupta.
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
WJLA
Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
Cape Gazette
Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!
Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
Maryland brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood.The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.It doesn't stop there, though, because both work at the same place, the North East Barrack. Making their situation rarer still (and possibly unique): the Hughes Brothers have served on the same road patrol crew since June.MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, isn't sure if two...
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
