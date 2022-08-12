ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment Commando
2d ago

He's covered every topic known to mankind I don't see anything else for him to talk about or debate. How is this show lasting so long anyway 🥱

The RED Angle
2d ago

AWESOME NEWS!! Thanks to the Democrats for this epic economic meltdown we are experiencing and Now more Great news… Layoffs. Let’s hope these people don’t forget this when they vote…

Big Al
2d ago

Cut workers more money more money 💰 let’s get real commercials are really expensive your number one talk show 🤷🏻‍♂️last time I watched regular tv over half the time is commercial anymore

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
