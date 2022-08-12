Read full article on original website
Related
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
Court documents reveal details on restraining order in Scripps Ranch death
Court document detail restraining order Scripps Ranch man had against murder suspect. The suspect was arrested on a murder charge on August 11 by SDPD.
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
National Guard deployed in TJ following weekend of violence and street fires
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Aug. 13 the National Guard was deployed to patrol the streets of TJ following a string of violence that Mexican officials say is being caused by organized crime and drug cartels. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez has been following the ongoing crisis, which began farther south...
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Vice Detective, 3 Others, Charged in Illicit Massage Scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Peter Griffin, 78, a former vice detective and attorney, was arrested Thursday morning shortly after leaving his San Diego home,...
Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A mediated settlement could end the court battle over the estate of Dia Abrams, a former La Jolla resident who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild. Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a...
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego: The epicenter of fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO — More fentanyl is being seized by authorities than ever before. This comes as deaths soar across our region, prompting federal officials to call San Diego the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking. "The cartel are hiding the fentanyl in pills that look harmless," said Summer Stephan, San Diego...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Woman shot in the back in Gaslamp Quarter
A gunman shot a woman in the back as she stood on the corner of a street in the Gaslamp Quarter early Saturday morning, police said.
'My Body, My Data' | The fight to protect reproductive health information
SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County Supervisors are calling on the county to join the effort to pass federal protections for data related to reproductive health. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced the bill titled, My Body My Data last month. Jacobs said your reproductive health information can be sold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pleads not guilty to murder in 87-year-old man's Scripps Ranch death
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused in the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing woman in Solana Beach
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman in San Diego's Solana Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday afternoon.
Deadly Del Mar fire under investigation
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday in Del Mar, authorities said.
Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead
La Mesa Police say a 44-year-old died Friday morning after being shot during an argument outside of a gas station.
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
biztoc.com
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1