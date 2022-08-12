Read full article on original website
Second episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast now available
NUTLEY, NJ — The second episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast is now available. This August episode features Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.
Nutley Family Service Bureau sets lineup for Garden Party
NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Party, a popular annual event that benefits Nutley Family Service Bureau, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 19, at the Mountsier-Hardie Garden. The event features food from top local restaurants; an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music; and more. Attendees listen to music, sip wine, sample delicious foods and experience a thoroughly delightful event set in one of the premier private gardens in the northeast.
Irvington Unity Day brings community together
IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
SMR Family Campout needs a steering committee
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation Family Campout Program co-coordinators Dennis Percher and Lori LaBorde are seeking an immediate steering committee in order to host the annual event this year. Ideal committee members would be past attendees who would help orchestrate this fun-filled weekend set for Oct. 1 and 2, with a rain date of Oct. 8 and 9.
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2022-23
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building meeting hall, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The application form must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by the seasonal rental fee. Either a check made out to “township of Maplewood” or cash will be accepted. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting hall lobby at 4 p.m., at which time residents may enter their names on the sheet. Each person in line may enter only one name on the sign-in sheet. Individuals may sign up another individual by going to the back of the line after signing their name and working their way forward again. Those who sign the list must return at 6 p.m. to be assigned their space.
West Orange family to hold CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Sept. 30, at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Breakfast and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start and scramble format at 9 a.m., and concluding with lunch, reception and raffles at The Rock 1925 at 1:30 p.m. Entry fees include breakfast, green fees and cart, lunch, beer and wine, soda, and prizes. Awards will be given for longest drive, best team score and hole-in-one.
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
Back-to-school party to support students in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Aug. 28, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their annual back-to-school party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for students in Pre-K through 8th grade. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
Talented N.J. teen brings ‘beloved’ theater program back into the spotlight
The curtain is rising this summer for a children’s theater program thanks to one talented teenager. S.T.A.R.S. Theatre is a community theater program in Scotch Plains. The program provides local children and teens with the opportunity to participate in musical performances since 2007. Unfortunately, this year’s summer program was going to be canceled as the director is out on maternity leave. However, one of the program’s top stars — high schooler Kayla Fiore — stepped in to take over, shepherd and direct this summer’s show, “Freaky Friday.” Fiore, 16, is an aspiring musical theater director who is a theatre major at the Academy for Performing Arts in Scotch Plains.
Maplewood theater brings Linden author’s writings to life
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A collection of three one-act plays about a group of Jersey guys, which their author, Linden resident Bill Mesce Jr., said fit nicely together into a single play titled “A Jersey Cantata,” will be staged at Burgdorff Cultural Center in Maplewood for eight shows, starting Thursday, Aug. 18.
Boonton’s St. Thérèse Shrine attracts the faith-filled
St. Thérèse Shrine in Boonton draws vast numbers of people, especially in these trying times. According to Carol Bsarany — it is a peaceful place of miracles. “Many believers have had their prayers answered,” says the Saint Mary’s Denville parishioner. “There are dozens and dozens of roses laid on her altar. St. Thérèse, ‘The Little Flower’ is known for her roses. This is their way of giving thanks.”
