LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
LADbible

What is the quiet quitting TikTok trend?

We’ve all been there. That moment where a customer or colleague tips you over the edge, and the urge to rage quit and flounce out rises. Instead of fully resigning and causing a scene, a new trend has taken over TikTok called ‘quiet quitting’, but what is it and why is it catching on?
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
LADbible

Schoolboy so shook up by photobombing 'ghost girl' he spent night in mum's room

A 12-year-old schoolboy was given that much of a spook when he was photobombed by the ‘ghost of a girl’, he spent the night in his mum's room. Kristian Ashmore crawled inside a stack of tyres last month and posed for a snap with his older brother, 14-year-old Gabriel, but the siblings got a sinister surprise when they realised Kristian wasn’t alone in the tyre tunnel.
U.K.
