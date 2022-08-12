ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario

Cam Reddish is a remarkably talented player. At the NBA level, he’s also been a remarkably disappointing one. When Reddish committed to Duke coming out of high school, the buzz was palpable. At that point, he was the most anticipated high school basketball player in America. Unfortunately, it’s been...
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBC Sports

Steph, LeBron among stars on Dray's epic wedding guest list

While Draymond Green and the Warriors are still high off life after winning their fourth ring in eight NBA seasons, a different type of ring was celebrated over the weekend. The Warriors' star forward and his wife Hazel officially tied the knot on Sunday, and they had quite the guest list, to say the least.
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Analysis Network

Knicks Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Sometimes, an event feels fated. Every part of you feels like it’s going to happen. It’s a matter of when not if. The NBA can be the same way. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall for too long, or there’s been too much smoke for there not to be fire. Use whichever cliche you like – there’s an air of inevitability around the event.
