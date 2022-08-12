Read full article on original website
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
76ers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Cam Reddish is a remarkably talented player. At the NBA level, he’s also been a remarkably disappointing one. When Reddish committed to Duke coming out of high school, the buzz was palpable. At that point, he was the most anticipated high school basketball player in America. Unfortunately, it’s been...
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Shocking Report About Kevin Durant
NBA reporter Marc Stein had an intriguing report about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing The Lakers To Open Up The 2022-23 Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will square off on opening night of the 2022-23 season. This means fans will get to see Steph Curry and LeBron James go up against each other to kick off the season.
Jaylen Brown, Mayor Wu attend Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game
Jaylen Brown and Mayor Michelle Wu stopped by the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game over the weekend. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made an appearance at the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game at Harambee Park over the weekend. Brown posted pictures of himself at the game on his Instagram page. He...
Skip Bayless mocks 17-year-old kid for awesome dunk
Skip Bayless has long made LeBron James a punching bag of his during his media career but now appears to be turning his attention toward his 17-year-old son.
NBC Sports
Steph, LeBron among stars on Dray's epic wedding guest list
While Draymond Green and the Warriors are still high off life after winning their fourth ring in eight NBA seasons, a different type of ring was celebrated over the weekend. The Warriors' star forward and his wife Hazel officially tied the knot on Sunday, and they had quite the guest list, to say the least.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Factions Within Jazz Front Office have 'Never Wanted' to Trade Donovan Mitchell
Is Donovan Mitchell staying put?
Knicks Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, an event feels fated. Every part of you feels like it’s going to happen. It’s a matter of when not if. The NBA can be the same way. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall for too long, or there’s been too much smoke for there not to be fire. Use whichever cliche you like – there’s an air of inevitability around the event.
NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent
Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
Boston Celtics to reportedly play Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day '22, open 2022-23 at home
One of the biggest days of the NBA calendar year is the annual slate of games scheduled for Christmas Day. The Boston Celtics have been a frequent beneficiary of being a part of the contests that draw the most eyes in the entire league calander. And the Celtics will once...
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Saturday
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday.
Could Spurs Pursue Jaylen Brown After Kevin Durant Trade Talk?
Could the San Antonio Spurs play the long game by pursuing Jaylen Brown in the future after Boston Celtics trade rumors?
