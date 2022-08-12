ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

6 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Amadou Onana is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season for Everton supporters and neutral onlookers alike. The 20-year-old midfielder, signed earlier this week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

We need more big picture criticism

I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea to return with improved offer for Everton’s Anthony Gordon — reports

Chelsea’s sudden and big-money interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon is set to involve at least a second bid, after our initial £40m attempt had been rebuffed this weekend. According to various rumors, anywhere from £45-50m might be our next offer — a slight, but perhaps convincing improvement, especially as the 21-year-old (practically) lifetime Evertonian is said to be open to the move while being not so happy with his current club’s contract renewal efforts and offers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of team names in Carty Free’s fantasy league

Well. That was a match that happened. Tottenham Hotspur went to Stamford Bridge, got pretty comprehensively outplayed, and still managed to eke out a last-gasp 2-2 draw thanks to a header from Harry Kane. The point could be an extremely important one for Spurs this season, as it’s always important to get results away from home against the top six.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Look. I don’t feel good about giving out a 2/10. You have to feel sorry for Lumley, but it looks like we finally saw the player Boro fans warned us about. This was one of the worst goalkeeping performances most Reading fans will have ever seen. Lumley started a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report

Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Preview: Port Vale vs Bolton Wanderers

We head to Vale Park in rude health, after 8 goals and just one conceded in a week of conviviality at the UniBol. The only question mark hovers over young midfielder George Thomason, who was rather harshly sent off in the dying embers of the game on Tuesday evening, a red card Ian Evatt has confirmed that we will appeal, given that George only went in one footed and seemed to win the ball. We’ve won the last three appeals for red cards, so I hope to see a similar outcome.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are off to a solid start in their bid to win three consecutive Premier League titles. City defeated West Ham comfortably on the road last time out, and today had an even easier time in the home opener against visiting AFC Bournemouth. Newly promoted Bournemouth were coming off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday August 15th Open Thread

ENTERTAINMENT
SB Nation

Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report

The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
SOCCER

