Jasiel Correia's wife created an app company before he went to prison

Eleven days before Jasiel Correia II reported to federal prison to start serving a six-year sentence for political corruption and fraud, the former mayor’s wife and a business partner set up a corporation to develop a mobile app company. According to the Secretary of State’s corporation database, Jenny Simone Correia and David Riccio Jr. of Revere registered the app company itsaVibe on April 11. Read more on this story here.

For Brian Bentley, 38 years at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School wasn’t enough. Eight years after he retired as principal, he’s back at the school as the interim superintendent for the upcoming school year. “Being a lifetime educator, I love school,” he said. “Even in retirement, I always knew the school calendar; I always stayed in touch with who I called my Diman family.” Read more on this story here.

Fall River residents Kathryn Gauvin and Lila Stilley recently participated in the annual AAU Junior Olympics for field hockey at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. They were among seven field hockey athletes from Massachusetts and 108 chosen nationwide to play in the national games. Nexus (USA Field Hockey's pathway to the Olympics) selected the two athletes. Read more on this story here.

