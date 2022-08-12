Read full article on original website
Personality part of Baker Mayfield's edge over Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers' QB competition
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- So far, the Carolina Panthers have gotten the filtered version of quarterback Baker Mayfield in terms of trash talking in practice and supplying bulletin board material in interviews. He has been almost ... well, Sam Darnold-like, laid back with his answers and antics, as he and Darnold battle for the starting job that is close to being Mayfield's.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers
The Washington Commanders came up a bit short in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but at the least, Sam Howell made the most out of his time on the field. Howell featured in the second half of the contest, as he finally received a key opportunity to anchor the Washington offense in a […] The post Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Not Present at 49ers’ Team Activities as Trade Looms
As the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo’s four-year stretch as the starting quarterback, the team isn’t letting the 30-year-old anywhere near confidential information. While the onus currently lies with Garoppolo to find a trade, the team moves forward – unwelcoming to his presence. The...
Panthers preseason inactives: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore out vs. Commanders
We may be seeing a decent amount of starters for the Carolina Panthers this afternoon, quarterback Baker Mayfield included. But we won’t be seeing a handful of their standouts lead the team onto FedEx Field to kick off 2022 preseason play. Among those inactive for the Panthers against the...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
The Denver Broncos’ Historic Purchase Could Increase Number Of Minority-Owned NFL Teams
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said the new ownership group, which includes two Black women, was a major move for diversity in the NFL.
Former NFL Star Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Himself In Following Fatal Youth Football Shooting
The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself into authorities Monday after being identified as the lead suspect in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach. Per the Lancaster (TX) Police Department, an adult male was shot and killed at a youth football game Saturday. Police said...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Social Media Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns Debut
Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut Friday night to a chorus of jeers and chants from the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful. Before he had even taken his first snap under center, fans at TIAA Bank Field were quick to voice their displeasure with Watson. In the video, fans chant “you sick f***” at Watson.
Baker Mayfield to Start Panthers’ First Preseason Game
He and Sam Darnold are expected to get a series of work vs. Washington.
Matt Corral pinpoints major Panthers issue in rookie’s rough preseason debut vs. Commanders
Apart from the actual experience of finally appearing in his first real experience of playing in a competitive NFL game, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had little to write home about in his preseason debut last Saturday against the Washington Commanders on the road. The Panthers did win that contest, 23-21, but from a production standpoint, it was a rather forgettable game for Corral, who went just 1 of 9 for 11 passing yards. He also got sacked once for zero yardage loss.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Broncos sign LB Joe Schobert
Story update: The Broncos confirmed the Schobert signing on Monday morning. See our original post below. The Denver Broncos are signing veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Denver needed to add more depth at inside linebacker after losing projected starter Jonas Griffith...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
Prep football: How did South Pointe, Northwestern and Rock Hill do Friday night?
Rock Hill region high school teams took the football field Friday night in preseason action. The coaches gave mixed reviews.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
