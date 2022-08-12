A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO