Related
Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police
A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told Channel 2 they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
wrbl.com
18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
alabamanews.net
Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many officers never know where they may have to make an arrest. For deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was in an alligator-infested swamp. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, deputies searched for a suspect at...
WTVM
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka. Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9. The victim...
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Complex
5 Georgia Police Officers Placed on Leave After Video Shows One Calling Resident the N-Word
A video of a Georgia police officer saying the N-word has been making the rounds online, and now that cop and four others have been placed on administrative leave. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the West Point, Georgia officers arrived at a suspect’s mother’s house to serve a warrant. However, no one was home.
WTVM
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an individual. On August 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Boxwood Boulevard regarding an accident with injuries. Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into...
Man shot and killed during an alleged domestic dispute in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was shot during an alleged domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta PD releases bodycam footage after accusations of excessive force in neighborhood trying to leave city
The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage of a recent arrest of a woman after a short video of the incident gained attention on social media and set off accusations that the officer used excessive force. "Do you have IDs on you?" an officer is heard asking a man...
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested
It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
Fox News
