ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche dead at 53: Ellen DeGeneres and more pay tribute

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtcWl_0hF9YXZo00

Celebs and fans are mourning star Anne Heche following her passing.

Heche died on Friday at 53.

Her family took her off life support after the “Psycho” star was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” her rep told The Post in a statement.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” they continued.

Her rep also explained that she is “brain dead” and under California law, that can be defined as death.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lspk9_0hF9YXZo00 Anne Heche dead at 53: How her life fell apart after Ellen DeGeneres affair

Heche was driving her Mini Cooper when she slammed into the garage of an apartment complex. She was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time.

It was reported on Aug. 11 that the mother of two was “not expected to survive.”

Her rep told Page Six that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and had stayed in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California.

Ellen DeGeneres — Heche’s ex-girlfriend — shared her condolences on Twitter, writing : “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

Heche’s friend Nancy Davis — founder of Peace & Love Jewelry — penned a tear-jerking tribute on Instagram .

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared,” Davis wrote. “Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.

Rest In Peace now Anne .

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2022

Rosanna Arquette scribed on Friday: “Rest In Peace now Anne.”

Author Danny Pellegrino said he was “sad to hear” about Heche. “”Six Days Seven Nights’ was one of the earliest romcoms I taped on VHS and watched over and over,” he said.

“So sad to hear. I know Anne Heche had her demons, but she clearly didn’t deserve to die so young. Praying for her family,” one fan tweeted .

Another fan chimed in , “I’ve worked in Hollywood for 33 years. I’ve never met Anne Heche but the tragic, senseless, utter loss of her passing and the damage to those left behind is just heartbreaking.”

MTV correspondent Josh Horowitz added : “This whole story is so very sad. RIP. She was a very talented and charismatic screen presence. Wholly unique.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy