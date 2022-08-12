OTTAWA – As part of $106 million in Grants through the Rebuild Illinois Program, Ottawa and Utica will receive funding for projects that will benefit each community. It was announced on Monday that the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be awarding over $1.2 million to Utica for the redevelopment of vacant lot and adding utilities to be used as commercial spaces for small businesses. It was also announced that Ottawa will receive $3 million for the construction of an outdoor riverfront amphitheater that will be located on the north bank of the Illinois River.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO