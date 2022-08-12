Read full article on original website
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
Rebuild Illinois Grants awarded to Utica, Ottawa
OTTAWA – As part of $106 million in Grants through the Rebuild Illinois Program, Ottawa and Utica will receive funding for projects that will benefit each community. It was announced on Monday that the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be awarding over $1.2 million to Utica for the redevelopment of vacant lot and adding utilities to be used as commercial spaces for small businesses. It was also announced that Ottawa will receive $3 million for the construction of an outdoor riverfront amphitheater that will be located on the north bank of the Illinois River.
Peru approves over-budgeted construction costs for Schweickert Stadium
PERU – Peru officials approved a contractor for improvements to Schweickert Stadium, but they’ll have to figure out how to finance the over-budgeted quote. Finance Director Justin Miller says it’s all due to inflationary materials and delivery issues. City Engineer Eric Carls said the nearly $483,000 estimate is 15 to 20% over what they were anticipating but doesn’t see this any different than other projects in years past.
Future Ottawa amphitheater to attract thousands
OTTAWA – Ottawa’s Mayor says the $3 million grant awarded to the city to build an outdoor amphitheater came as a pleasant surprise. Mayor Dan Aussem predicts a year of planning the riverfront amphitheater/pavilion that could entertain up to 2,000 people. The outdoor concert venue will resemble those...
Man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury has found a man guilty of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. The Livingston County jury convicted 55-year-old Clifford Brewer of Cullom of murder in the three slayings. It returned the verdicts Tuesday a few hours after receiving the case. The 55-year-old Brewer told police he woke up to find his wife, 48-year-old Shirley Brewer; his son, 27-year-old Christian Brewer, and his neighbor, 51-year-old Norman Walker, dead in his home. They were all found with single gunshot wounds to their heads. Prosecutors described Brewer’s deteriorating relationship with his wife and his desire for a divorce.
Ottawa Police Department testing for open job opportunities
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department will be seeking applicants for two positions. Patrolman testing will take place on September 16th and must meet a number of prerequisites, including being in excellent physical health and good moral character. For more information on how to apply visit www.cityofottawa.org. The City of Ottawa Civil Service Commission is accepting applications for a telecommunicator. Applications for that position are available at City Hall from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or at www.cityofottawa.org.
Florida man cited for gun statements on AMTRAK train
MENDOTA – A Florida man was cited Sunday in Mendota after reportedly making a statement about having a weapon on board an AMTRAK train bound for California. Around 4:15 PM Mendota officers responded to the Mendota Railroad Depot and evacuated the train car and vicinity. After an investigation and search, no gun or weapon was found, but the man, identified as 41-year-old Douglas McNeil of Tallahassee, Florida, was cited for disorderly conduct. The AMTRAK train was delayed in Mendota approximately 40 minutes.
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday that the crash killed 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson. The Peoria Journal Star reports an initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft “experienced engine issues” and attempted an emergency landing on Route 116 in Hanna City before striking powerlines. The aircraft, a Mooney M20K, crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the crash.
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
IVCC president announces retirement plans
OGLESBY – The longtime president of Illinois Valley Community College has announced plans to retire next year. Dr. Jerry Corcoran, IVCC president since 2008, will end his tenure on July 1st, 2023. Former Seneca School Supt. Jim Carlson will serve as presidential search consultant. By the time he leaves IVCC, Corcoran will have served 33 years including the last 15 as president. He was named IVCC’s 10th president in 2008 and is the third longest serving. Corcoran started at IVCC in 1990 as director of the Dislocated Workers Center and later as director of purchasing before being named director of human resources. He then worked five years as Vice President for Business Services and Finance.
2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois
HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) — Two people are dead after a single-engine plane they were in crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City. Officials say the crash happened early Saturday afternoon on Route 116. The Peoria County Coroner told the Peoria Journal Star that the two victims have not been identified and that autopsies will be conducted Monday. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating.
