Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO