ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers

Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property

NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

This new bar offers a view of the park from historic hotel

The Park View Historic Hotel on St. Charles Avenue overlooking Audubon Park now has a bar. The Gilded Perch opened two months ago and serves new and classic cocktails in a glamorous space. The Park View dates back to 1884, when it was built to welcome guests of the World...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter

A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shake Shack#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase subject of new TV series

NEW ORLEANS — Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as “The Queen of Creole Cuisine.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nomadlawyer.org

10 Safest Place in USA To Travel

To experience memorable moments and adventures, one must get out of their house. You don’t have to worry about your security. Fear shouldn’t stop you from having fun, and learning new things. One trip is all it takes to get you excited about travelling. Maximum safety is their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Desserts in New Orleans

From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy