Cut Off, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
PITKIN, LA
houmatimes.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Satsuma man is behind bars on accusations of using a camera to capture images or video of others in private situations. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a months-long investigation into the case revealed 38-year-od Christopher Johnson as a suspect.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
brproud.com

Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: All lanes open on I-110 North at Chippewa

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 6:15 p.m., Monday (August 15), all lanes are open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street. Earlier, the center lane was blocked due to a disabled 18-wheeler. At this time, DOTD says congestion...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
mustang1071.com

Top Cop of the Week: Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
LOUISIANA STATE

