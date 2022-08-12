Read full article on original website
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
Family of Reginald Hamilton, teenager accused of Plaquemines ATV chase, announces plans to file federal lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The family of Reginald Hamilton, an 18-year-old who was involved in a serious ATV crash with Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputies back in May, has announced they plan to file a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, claiming race played a factor in Hamilton’s arrest.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Satsuma man is behind bars on accusations of using a camera to capture images or video of others in private situations. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a months-long investigation into the case revealed 38-year-od Christopher Johnson as a suspect.
‘Still a big problem’: With Lake Charles homes in tatters, residents face an insurance deadline
LAKE CHARLES — With blue tarps still fluttering on roofs in this city nearly two years after Hurricane Laura, the clock for southwest Louisiana residents to sue their insurers over storm damage is ticking. On Aug. 26, a day before the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, those who...
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
Flooding in St. Landry Parish a growing problem with no simple solution
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard admits flooding is not only common in the parish, but says the problem is actually the biggest concern facing the parish.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
Traffic Update: All lanes open on I-110 North at Chippewa
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 6:15 p.m., Monday (August 15), all lanes are open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street. Earlier, the center lane was blocked due to a disabled 18-wheeler. At this time, DOTD says congestion...
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Top Cop of the Week: Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Traffic Alert: Center lane blocked on I-10 East at Perkins due to stalled vehicle, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 East at Perkins Road Monday (August 15) evening. As of 5:45 p.m., DOTD says the center lane is blocked on I-10 East at Perkins Road due to...
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
