Lourissa Setu Discloses How Modeling Helped With Her 'Self-Worth' And Was The Key To Leveling Up

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Break-ups and self-worth can be both emotionally and physically exhausting. However, studies show there is no better time than a break-up to re-discover yourself and level up. Lourissa Setu model and influencer finally opens up about how modeling helped her to step into her self-worth after her 3-year relationship came to a messy end.

In 2016 Lourissa was at a crossroads in her life, her long-term relationship had just ended, she was struggling with her self-worth, and the 9-5 grind was taking its toll. She knew she needed to make some changes and wanted to step back into her confidence.

“I would always scroll my Instagram and see all these amazingly confident looking women modeling, traveling and not one bit of a 9-5 vibe in sight. I would do this at work and think to myself - damn, how can I start making steps towards that kind of life and experience what they are doing!"

She decided to make the nerve-wracking decision of trying out with a modeling agency. Lourissa instantly felt a connection to modeling, she felt beautiful again, regained her confidence and felt like she could truly express herself. It helped to unleash her creative side and was the start of very exciting things to come.

In 2018 she had her first taste of being able to monetize her content and get creative with how she used her social media to generate an income. She felt sheer determination to make it work and do something bigger than the 9-5 she was still currently stuck in. She found herself moving back into her Father’s house and found herself struggling to make enough money to move out and quit her old job. One of her first business ventures required a large investment that scarily left her with only $4 to her name. She put everything on the line for what she wanted her life to look and feel like. She finally found her way and was able to quit her old job in 2020.

“When you want something bad enough you can overcome the fears you need to make it happen! I never saw myself as a model, yet it took me to places like Rarotonga where I am now featured in a vehicle advert and the Rarotonga newspaper. I also never saw myself as an influencer and creating an income using social media either, yet finally, in 2020 I got to a place where I could leave my 9-5 job!”

She had to overcome the fear of what others may think of her on social media where the whole world would have access to the photos and content she would share, all whilst navigating her messy break-up and re-developing her confidence. But it paid off and even lead Lourissa to be approached by Miss Asia Pacific which she turned down. Most recently she was featured in a New Zealand film ‘Sione's Wedding the Prequel’. Lourissa is now a successful Model, content creator and the Head of Influence at Coraid Global. Branching off from Coraid Digital which is fast becoming the leading web3 PR and marketing agency in Australia, and is soon to be going global.

Despite being a turbulent time, Lourissa credits her break-up for helping to give her clarity on the direction she wanted to take with her own life. It was the push she needed to step into modeling, being a social media influencer, and businesswoman and ultimately begin to really elevate her life.

