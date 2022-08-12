ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

communityadvocate.com

Norma C. Cragin, 90, of Northborough

– Norma Cragin of Northboro, formerly of Shrewsbury and Needham, died peacefully on August 11th from complications related to COVID. At her time of passing, she was surrounded by people who loved her, including family and the staff of Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing in Northboro and Salmon Hospice; always determined, this was her second time on hospice, having been discharged almost a year ago. We were blessed for another year.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Festival going strong on third day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Steven Trumble Jr., 50, of Marlborough

– Steven “Stevie” Trumble, age 50, of Marlboro, MA passed away July 19th, 2022. Steve grew up in Marlboro and was the son of Karen Helms of Cape Coral, Florida and the late Steven Trumble of Hudson. Early on Stevie spent his years in restaurants, he worked his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
graftoncommon.com

Happy retirement, Officer Ropiak!

Officer John Ropiak retired this weekend after serving 35 years as a member of the Grafton Police Department. After a gathering at the police station, he was given a motorcycle/cruiser escort home.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

June S. Havens, 85, of Westborough

– June Sonja (Lindland) Havens, 85, of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Julia (Aase) Lindland. She was raised and educated in North Plainfield, NJ, graduated from North Plainfield High School and was educated at the McDowell School of Fashion Design and Illustration in New York City. After graduation, June joined the Judy Bond Blouse Company in New York City as a Fashion Illustrator. After her marriage in 1957 to Richard P. Havens, June and her husband lived in Fayetteville, NC, Plainfield, NJ, and eventually Fair Haven, NJ, where they raised their family of three. They retired later to Eastham, MA.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic

WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.

When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
WAYLAND, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester's Latin American Festival - 30 years of Latino pride, culture, music and food

This year, it really is the 30th Latin American Festival. It was the 29.5 festival in 2021, and what would have been the 30th in 2020 didn't take place at all. "After three years we are so excited," said Valeria Ramos Rodriguez, outreach and referral tracking coordinator for CENTRO and Festival Committee coordinator. CENTRO, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Worcester, has put on the festival since 1991.
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough DPW now recycling mattresses and box springs

MARLBOROUGH – Residents will now be able to recycle their mattresses and box springs. Residents will be able to receive two free disposals of a mattress or box spring per calendar year. Residents can call the Department of Public Works (DPW) to schedule a curbside pickup. Pickups will occur...
communityadvocate.com

Republican Town Committee restarts in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Republican Town Committee (RTC) is restarting and welcoming residents to attend its meetings. The RTC held a meeting at the Northborough Free Library Tuesday last month and discussed how it could recognize and support residents who want to run for local office and the possibility of having a booth at Applefest.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

