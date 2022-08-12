ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Multi-Talented Artist & Entrepreneur Danielle Vasinova Is Making A Name for Herself

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7o4X_0hF9XKJO00

It has become easier than ever to break into the world of business and entertainment because of the internet. However, the competition has increased as well. This means that to succeed and become someone who holds influence, you have to stand out from the crowd.

One influential and famous artist is Danielle Vasinova , who has established herself as an actress, model, entrepreneur, and influencer. Inspired by her grandmother, an actress and singer from Prague, Danielle wanted to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. At just 13, she was approached by a well-known Manhattan modeling agency.

After modeling for five years, Danielle moved into acting. She studied drama with Robert Carnegie of Playhouse West. Danielle’s strong ties with the film and music industry resulted from her numerous features in unique projects. Some of her guest-starring credits include Dexter , It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , and That 70s Show . She also starred in the action/thriller Red Dead .

Alongside her acting career, Danielle is also the co-host of the Heroes Journey Podcast. As a multi-talented actor, model, and podcaster, she has also delved into the entrepreneurial space. As an entrepreneur, Danielle has invested in various restaurants, such as Sugar Taco, a vegan Mexican food joint.

Furthermore, she has also been busy writing a children’s book based on the woman who inspired her to work this hard: her grandmother. In a tribute to her, Danielle is penning a book about her life story, from being an actress and singer in Prague to her move to America. Growing up with such an inspiring personality around her has helped Danielle remain motivated.

Her life may seem perfect from a distance as she accomplishes her goals in rapid succession. But it hasn’t been easy keeping up with the workload and pressure. However, Danielle’s passion has kept her going despite the challenges.

Danielle’s life also took an unfortunate turn when she tested positive for Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic. It was a near-fatal experience, and surviving it is something she’ll forever be grateful for. Danielle knew she had to fight for her life so she could live the dream she’d been working so hard on. This near-death event helped her realize the value of life and led her to pay more attention to humanitarian projects.

Danielle’s podcast, Heroes Journey Podcast , is based on a simple belief: she and her co-hosts are trying to help others understand that we are the heroes of our own stories, and it's important to fight for ourselves. The podcast has inspired others and been a wonderful platform for people to share their visions. Various celebrities have also appeared on the podcast as guests.

Danielle has always been extremely career oriented and has fought for her dreams since a young age. She is both beauty and brains, and her journey is proof that if you’re willing to invest your time and work hard on something, you have a high chance of succeeding.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos

Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Manhattan#Red Dead#Sugar Taco#Mexican
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Sends Words Of Love & Support To Britney Spears As Kevin Federline Drama Rages On

She's got her back! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send a message of support to Britney Spears as the pop star wades through the fallout of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent tell-all interview. The former backup dancer shockingly revealed Spears hadn't seen their teenage sons for months, by their own choice, and that he believes her controversial, 13-year conservatorship "saved her life.""In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality...
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Marriage Explodes: Inside The Downfall Of Michelle Branch's Relationship With Patrick Carney

Leave the Pieces. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney tied the knot in 2019, but only three years later, they made the shocking decision to go their separate ways. The former couple first met while attending a party in 2015 and quickly struck up a friendship that led to their first collaboration together. The Black Keys drummer was a producer on her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic — a title that seemingly hinted at their budding romance. Branch later admitted that recording the album with Carney "felt like us against the world," and that it never would have been made without his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jax Hudur

Mary Crumpton Is a Proud Woman with Two Husbands and Two Boyfriends

As far as schoolteachers go, 48-year-old Mary Crumpton is not the typical average schoolteacher whose time you would expect to be consumed by scheduling, tutoring, and taking care of her student’s needs. Instead, unlike most other teachers, the secret Mary had was a husband, a second husband whom she married at a non-legal wedding, and two boyfriends who lived a few meters away from her house.
OK! Magazine

'Oh God Thank You': Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Praises Emily Bergl For Slamming Rumors The Late Actress Was 'Crazy'

In her corner. James Tupper and Emily Bergl are coming to Anne Heche's defense following her tragic death. Bergl, who worked alongside Tupper and Heche on the ABC series Men In Trees, recently slammed haters calling the late actress "crazy," making clear the Psycho actress was anything but.“’You worked with crazy Anne Heche?’ ‘So how crazy was she?'” the 47-year-old began her Instagram post alongside a throwback photo of the star, who was taken off life support Sunday, August 14, after her fiery car crash. DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSDubbing Heche a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
CANCER
OK! Magazine

Princess Diana Thought She'd Be Assassinated Just Like Gianni Versace, Bodyguard Reveals

Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, has shared chilling details on the beloved Royal's tragic passing. In a recent interview, Sansum revealed the Princess of Wales once voiced fears that she would be assassinated.The now 60-year-old had been assigned to guard Diana and Dodi Fayed while they were vacationing in St. Tropez in the late '90s. He described her as happy and having a good time on the holiday, always up at 7 A.M. to chat with Sansum. However, there were moments her cheerful disposition slipped. 'IT LITERALLY ALMOST COST THE MONARCHY': HOW THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA NEARLY SPARKED...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

The End? Orlando Bloom 'Unlikes' Katy Perry's Instagram Posts — As She's Visibly Upset At Concert

Trouble in paradise? Orlando Bloom "unliked" most of Katy Perry's posts on Instagram, and it appears he hasn't given her any social love in quite some time — but the two still follow one another on the 'gram. Adding fuel to the fire, the "Firework" songstress, 37, was seen getting emotional at a concert on August 11. One person wrote, "She left the property immediately, it’s not something emotionally something must have happened like yesterday or so #WeLoveYouKaty."During the set, the brunette beauty got emotional while singing "The Greatest Love of All."Some offered some more insight into what is going...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Ahead Of Ben's 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck seem to be as thick as thieves. The stepmother-daughter duo was seen out together in New York City on Sunday, August 14, just one day before Ben Affleck's 50th birthday. In photos found here, the newlywed kept it cool in an oversized white button down and a pair of gray bike shorts accessorized with a luxurious $2,980 crossbody Gucci bag. The 16-year-old stunned in a graphic t-shirt and tan shorts combo for her outing with Lopez. BEN AFFLECK 'FREAKED OUT' OVER PAPARAZZI DURING PARISIAN HONEYMOON WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ: 'THIS WAS A WHOLE NEW LEVEL,'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘She-Hulk’ EP Addresses Speculation Of Ghost Rider Appearance

With the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law looming on Disney+, there’s been a lot of speculation as to how the series ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the comics spotted an alleged reference to the character of Ghost Rider whose name is Johnny Blaze, with the last name being very visible. However, it turns out that the name of the character is Donny Blaze, who will be personified by actor Rhys Coiro. During the red carpet premiere of the series, Deadline asked him about his character but didn’t reveal too much. “He’s a very powerful and fantastic individual and he’s...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

WME Fashion Hires Conde Nast’s Susan Plagemann As New President

Later this August, Susan Plagemann will join WME Fashion as president, overseeing a portfolio that includes IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events (the official organizer and operator of New York Fashion Week: The Shows), and the Art + Commerce and The Wall Group agencies, as announced today by global sports and entertainment parent company Endeavor. The executive spent over a decade at Condé Nast in multiple posts including vice president/publisher of Vogue and chief business officer of the company’s style division (where she oversaw fashion, beauty, luxury, and retail revenue across Condé Nast and led the commercial sides of various titles: Vogue,...
BUSINESS
OK! Magazine

Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look

Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits. The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut. "Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

98K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy