Kansas City, MO

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup

The San Francisco Giants did not include Tommy La Stella in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will take a seat Monday while J.D. Davis starts at designated hitter and bats fourth. Our models have La Stella making 81 more plate appearances this season, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL

The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
QUEENS, NY
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moore is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 191 plate appearances this season, Moore has a .192 batting average with a .707 OPS, 5 home...
SEATTLE, WA
C.J. Abrams called up, starting Monday for Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Nationals recalled Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed Luis Garcia (groin) on the 10-day injured list. He will start at shortstop and bat seventh. Ildemaro Vargas will move to third base in place of an idle Maikel Franco.
WASHINGTON, DC
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ezequiel Duran sitting versus Oakland for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers did not include Ezequiel Duran in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will take Monday evening off as Leody Taveras rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Josh Smith will cover third base for Duran and Bubba Thompson will move from centerfield to left field.
ARLINGTON, TX
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Grossman for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
ATLANTA, GA
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Stassi for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
ANAHEIM, CA
Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cooper Hummel held out of Diamondbacks' lineup Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Carson Kelly will replace Hummel at catcher and hit sixth. Kelly has a $2,600 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.3 FanDuel points....
PHOENIX, AZ
Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
SEATTLE, WA
Evan Longoria starting for Giants Monday

The San Francisco Giants will start Evan Longoria at third base in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbakcs. Longoria will bat fifth and handle third base while Wilmer Flores pops over to second base, Thairo Estrada starts at shortstop, and Brandon Crawford sits. Our models project Longoria for 9.2 fantasy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers listed Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game. He'll bat eighth while Mario Feliciano takes a seat. Our models project Caratini to score 6.9 fantasy points against the Dodgers Monday....
MILWAUKEE, WI

