Officials Release New Information On Grady Co. Deputy Shooting, Woman Charged
Investigators have released more details about a barricaded subject in Grady County Friday afternoon. The incident left a Grady Co. Deputy and civilian with gunshot wounds. Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess said the incident began the night before. Rachel Clay and the civilian shot had met the night before, but it wasn’t until Friday morning that she began acting irrationally.
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
Preliminary Hearing Set For Driver Accused Of Killing Edmond Officer
A preliminary hearing conference for the driver accused of killing Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson is set for for next month. Police said Jay Fite was possibly under the influence of drugs when he hit Nelson's motorcycle last month. He remains in jail this morning on a $750,000 bond. If...
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
Police Say Woman Accused Of Shooting Deputy, Bystander, Is In Custody
A woman who shot a deputy and bystander near Bridge Creek Friday is in jail. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Rachel Clay was being detained during a possible mental health crisis. She was in the deputy's vehicle when they say she escaped her handcuffs. They say she somehow got...
2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says
A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning
Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to an accident at I-40 and Meridian Avenue. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and two cars were headed westbound, when one car changed lanes and hit the semi-truck in the rear, then another car collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the...
OCPD: Suspect Shot, In Custody Following Hostage Situation In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police confirm that a suspect was shot and is in custody following an overnight hostage situation in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a domestic related call near Northeast 36 Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Police were trying to get a woman and child out of...
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex
A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC
One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
Chickasha Fire Dept. Turns Over Hand Sanitizer Fire Findings To Grady Co. DA
Chickasha residents are left with questions following fires involving large amounts of hand sanitizer. Pallets of the sanitizer fueled a massive blaze at a warehouse and again in a roll off just days later. "The first thing that was strange was hazmat material. [It was] unsecured, the gates wide open...
Midwest City Officials To Destroy Home Where Dogs Were Abandoned
A bigger issue is coming to light months after the rescue of 25 dogs who were abandoned in a Midwest City home. The home is now condemned. Janice Dibrell said now the neighborhood is quiet, but it wasn't always so peaceful due to a home across the street from her.
Hand Sanitizer Involved In Chickasha Fires To Be Removed By Environmental Protection Agency
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene Saturday evaluating the two Chickasha fires involving hand sanitizer this month. Then, they will remove it. The state has ordered Bordwine Development, which is linked to both sites, to stop receiving and transporting the sanitizer.
First Church OKC Holds Back To School Bash In Downtown OKC
Many metro students returned to school this week, and First Church OKC is celebrating with a back to school bash Saturday. They'll have a bounce house, inflatable games, face painting and more. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Broadway. They're also collecting teacher...
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay
It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
OKC Metro Library Shows Off Its New Address
The Belle Isle Library has recently undergone some incredible renovations, and it has a lot more to offer than just a few good books. Belle Isle Library manager George Tocco said the library has thousands upon thousands of stories among their selection. "One of the many treasures we have in...
OKCPS Board Of Education Approves 2 Bond Proposals, Vote Set For November
Oklahoma City Public Schools' board of education unanimously approved a set of bond issues that will appear on this November's ballot. The unanimous decision was made during a special meeting Monday afternoon. The proposals, in total, will likely cost approximately $955 million. Election Day is Nov. 8. News 9's Augusta...
