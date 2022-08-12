ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Officials Release New Information On Grady Co. Deputy Shooting, Woman Charged

Investigators have released more details about a barricaded subject in Grady County Friday afternoon. The incident left a Grady Co. Deputy and civilian with gunshot wounds. Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess said the incident began the night before. Rachel Clay and the civilian shot had met the night before, but it wasn’t until Friday morning that she began acting irrationally.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting

Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
WARR ACRES, OK
Preliminary Hearing Set For Driver Accused Of Killing Edmond Officer

A preliminary hearing conference for the driver accused of killing Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson is set for for next month. Police said Jay Fite was possibly under the influence of drugs when he hit Nelson's motorcycle last month. He remains in jail this morning on a $750,000 bond. If...
EDMOND, OK
2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says

A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to an accident at I-40 and Meridian Avenue. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and two cars were headed westbound, when one car changed lanes and hit the semi-truck in the rear, then another car collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex

A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC

One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
First Church OKC Holds Back To School Bash In Downtown OKC

Many metro students returned to school this week, and First Church OKC is celebrating with a back to school bash Saturday. They'll have a bounce house, inflatable games, face painting and more. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Broadway. They're also collecting teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay

It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
JONES, OK
OKC Metro Library Shows Off Its New Address

The Belle Isle Library has recently undergone some incredible renovations, and it has a lot more to offer than just a few good books. Belle Isle Library manager George Tocco said the library has thousands upon thousands of stories among their selection. "One of the many treasures we have in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCPS Board Of Education Approves 2 Bond Proposals, Vote Set For November

Oklahoma City Public Schools' board of education unanimously approved a set of bond issues that will appear on this November's ballot. The unanimous decision was made during a special meeting Monday afternoon. The proposals, in total, will likely cost approximately $955 million. Election Day is Nov. 8. News 9's Augusta...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

