Cleveland, OH

golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
The Detroit Free Press

Kerry Carpenter homers, Detroit Tigers snap skid in 7-5 win over Guardians in Game 2

CLEVELAND — For the second time in 2022, the Detroit Tigers hammered back-to-back home runs, and after losing the past eight games (and 27 of 34 games since July 9), the Tigers finished in the win column. Homers from Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter in the sixth inning carried the Tigers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader at Progressive Field. ...
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile for Danny DeKeyser

Longtime Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser fits that bill perfectly, although we can’t discount the role injuries have played in his decline. An undrafted free agent signing out of Western Michigan University, DeKeyser was quietly an important part of Detroit’s post-Nicklas Lidstrom transformation on defense. During his first full NHL season in 2013-14, DeKeyser stayed in the NHL full-time, amassing 23 points in 65 games and averaging over 21 minutes per game, good enough for a handful of Calder Trophy votes.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

