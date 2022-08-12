ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
RadarOnline

Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash

As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
