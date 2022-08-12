Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck
After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Country Singer Tracy Lawrence Was Shot 4 Times While Saving a Friend
In the spring of 1991, country singer Tracy Lawrence’s life changed forever as three men attacked him and his friend.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Anne Heche’s Romantic Life: Everyone She Dated
Anne Heche had a string of serious relationships and one marriage before her August 12 death at 53 from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer make their red carpet debut
Rosie O’Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, made their red carpet debut Saturday. The former “The View” co-host and Hauer posed for photos at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where they could be seen smiling as they wrapped their arms around each other.
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
