Waupaca County, WI

Large amount of fentanly found during Shawano County drug bust

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. — A drug bust in Shawano County reportedly yields enough fentanyl to kill 500 people. Menoninee Tribal police followed a vehicle from a suspected drug house Tuesday afternoon before a high speed chase ensued. The suspect reportedly came close to striking the squad car twice before...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Police identify suspected murder victim

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police release the name of an alleged murder victim. Patrick Ernst was found dead at an apartment complex along Packerland Drive on August 2nd. The suspect in that murder, Caleb Anderson, is accused of fleeing the scene in Ernst’s car. He was later arrested in Alabama, where he is a suspect in another murder.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay woman charged in string of alleged gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay woman is accused of driving off from the gas pump without paying dozens of times over the past 15-months. Ashley Goulder is charged in Brown County court with ten counts of misdemeanor Theft as a Repeat Offender. According to the criminal complaint, Goulder pumped...
GREEN BAY, WI
Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Appleton woman among 3 shot outside Illinois amusement park

GURNEE, Ill. — An Appleton woman is among three people injured in a shooting outside an Illinois amusement park. It happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday outside Six Flags Theme Park in Gurnee. The 19-year-old suffered a lower leg wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A...
APPLETON, WI
Person found dead in Oshkosh building

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police are looking for help with an investigation into a death in the 100 block of High Avenue late Saturday morning. Police were notified of a possibly deceased person in a building at that location. Officers confirmed that report. No details on the body’s identification...
OSHKOSH, WI
Smoke forces evacuation of Menasha building

MENASHA, Wis. — A Menasha building is evacuated because of smoke. Crews responded to Opportunity Way late Tuesday morning after smoke was coming from the vents. Firefighters were able to locate the cause of the smoke. No injuries were reported.
MENASHA, WI
Menasha Police Chief announces retirement

MENASHA, Wis–Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka announces his retirement. Styka will hang up his badge January 3rd of 2023. Styka has been with the Menasha Police Department since 1996 and has been chief for the last 11-years.
MENASHA, WI
Winnebago County won’t take private money for elections

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Winnebago County goes on record opposing acceptance of private money to run elections. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday votes in favor of a resolution prohibiting the use of private donations from special interest groups, people or other private entities for election operations. The resolution cited the donation of $10 million to Wisconsin communities from the Center for Tech and Civic Life during the 2020 presidential election.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Appleton opens new pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis–A new pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park. Mayor Jake Woodward says the idea of installing pickleball courts began after he took office. The eight-court complex is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.
APPLETON, WI
Very low levels of PFAs found in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–Initial testing shows very low levels of so-called “forever chemicals” in Oshkosh. The D-N-R has started requiring testing for PFAs in the drinking water supply, surface water, and areas where firefighting foam containing the chemicals may have been used. The level in the Fox River in...
OSHKOSH, WI
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
GREEN BAY, WI

