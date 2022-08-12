Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not include Tommy La Stella in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will take a seat Monday while J.D. Davis starts at designated hitter and bats fourth. Our models have La Stella making 81 more plate appearances this season, with...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moore is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 191 plate appearances this season, Moore has a .192 batting average with a .707 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
C.J. Abrams called up, starting Monday for Nationals
Washington Nationals infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Nationals recalled Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed Luis Garcia (groin) on the 10-day injured list. He will start at shortstop and bat seventh. Ildemaro Vargas will move to third base in place of an idle Maikel Franco.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran sitting versus Oakland for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers did not include Ezequiel Duran in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will take Monday evening off as Leody Taveras rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Josh Smith will cover third base for Duran and Bubba Thompson will move from centerfield to left field.
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Stassi for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras batting sixth for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers will start Leody Taveras in centerfield for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will take over in centerfield and bat sixth against the A's Monday while Bubba Thompson moves to left field, Josh Smith switches to third base, and Ezequiel Duran catches a breather. Our models...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel held out of Diamondbacks' lineup Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Carson Kelly will replace Hummel at catcher and hit sixth. Kelly has a $2,600 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.3 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Grossman for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wolters is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Wolters has yet to reach base.
