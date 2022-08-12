Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
KLTV
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
KLTV
Capital murder trial begins for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder began today in Cherokee County. Cody Roberts is being tried for the shooting death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson at a home west of Rusk. Jadie Gill, a forensic scientist with the Texas...
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
KLTV
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail, 10 years' probation for stealing from elderly, church and nonprofit
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor, coach and community figure will serve six months in the county jail and 10 years' probation after pleading guilty to stealing from an elderly couple, his former church and a local nonprofit. Through a plea deal Thursday, Rev. Jerome Milton, who leads...
KLTV
Getting Answers: Farris Bridge Road
A wreck has closed traffic on the off-ramp of State Highway 110 on Toll 49. DPS dispatch has confirmed the wreck is a fatality. A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. 1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County. Updated: Jun....
inforney.com
Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
KLTV
Man missing from Lindale area found alive
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
KSLA
HCSO searching for whomever broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying whomever broke into the old Carver Elementary School and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating those who allegedly broke into the...
KLTV
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman lost control of her vehicle Sunday afternoon and died after running off the road, according to a DPS release. DPS says Marcy Turner, 22, was eastbound on CR 334 about 5 miles southwest of Winona when she began to drift toward the south barrow ditch. She reportedly overcorrected and crashed into the north ditch, overturning the car, which caught fire.
Smith County pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple, sentenced to 10 years probation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday. Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly […]
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
Comments / 1