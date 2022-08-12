ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLTV

Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
KLTV

Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist

A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
KLTV

Getting Answers: Farris Bridge Road

A wreck has closed traffic on the off-ramp of State Highway 110 on Toll 49. DPS dispatch has confirmed the wreck is a fatality. A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. 1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County. Updated: Jun....
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Man missing from Lindale area found alive

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman lost control of her vehicle Sunday afternoon and died after running off the road, according to a DPS release. DPS says Marcy Turner, 22, was eastbound on CR 334 about 5 miles southwest of Winona when she began to drift toward the south barrow ditch. She reportedly overcorrected and crashed into the north ditch, overturning the car, which caught fire.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX

