Kanye West Active On Instagram After Scathing Post About Pete Davidson's Fake Death

Kanye West is back on Instagram after trolling Pete Davidson over his split from Kim Kardashian .

"Look to the children," read the white words on the black background of West's post on Friday, August 12. "Look to the homeless."

"As the biggest inspiration for all design," The Donda rapper concluded.

West, 45, received an abundance of praise for his words of wisdom , with one writing, "you really the goat ye," referring to the term that stands for Greatest Of All Time. "100% agree with you."

"Kanye my inspiration," another social media user lamented, as a third wrote: "Look at Kanye, man so inspirational."

"was this on the second or third page of the newspaper?" joked a third referring to the doctored newspaper cover West posted to his feed Monday, August 8, that read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

OK! reported his nasty post about the Saturday Night Live alum left Kardashian fuming and shocked at how "he’s treated the people she loves and respects."

"Kim won’t stand for this," a source said of Kardashian learning of West's response to news she and Davidson called it quits. Though West deleted the post later that day, it had a lasted affect on The King of Staten Island star.

Between the constant public attacks West has launched against the 28-year-old and meme about him being dead, OK! learned Davidson sought out trauma therapy.

“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," said a source. "Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse."

Davidson was Kardashian's first boyfriend since filing for divorce from West in February 2021, and the rapper didn't make their nine-month romance easy. From a diss track about beating Davidson up to accusing him of possibly getting his ex-wife hooked on drugs, West did little to hide his upset over their blossoming romance.

The recent exes called it quits weeks ago, though the news was made public Friday, August 5.