Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A contract has been awarded to repair the bridge on Jones Cove Road (SR 339) in Sevier County that collapsed in late July following heavy rainfall.

TDOT announced on Friday that the $997,178.04 bid from Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc, was the lowest submitted bid. TDOT is anticipating that one lane of the bridge will be open by mid-November, and both lanes open by the end of 2022. All construction activities are expected to be completed in early 2023, according to TDOT.

At this time, the roadway near Wilhite Road continues to be closed according to TDOT. Detours around the area are still in place.

This bid comes almost 2 weeks after the bridge collapsed , on July 25. On July 26, TDOT representative Mark Nagi anticipated that an emergency contract would likely be needed. The bridge fully collapsed and is expected to need a full replacement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.